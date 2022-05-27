HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Friday (times GMT): 1130 ANISIMOVA RECEIVES WALKOVER

Amanda Anisimova booked her place in the fourth round after opponent Karolina Muchova retired at 6-7(7) 6-2 3-0 in the third set following an ankle injury. 1128 SCHWARTZMAN EASES PAST DIMITROV

Argentine 15th seed Diego Schwartzman ripped a spectacular backhand winner to wrap up a 6-3 6-1 6-2 win over Grigor Dimitrov, who racked up a staggering 59 unforced errors, to reach the last 16 in Paris for the third straight year. Schwartzman will face either world number one Novak Djokovic or Aljaz Bedene for a place in the quarter-finals.

0910 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under partly cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit).

