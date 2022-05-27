Left Menu

IPL 2022: RCB's Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching Code of Conduct

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's Eliminator clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

27-05-2022
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's Eliminator clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. "Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," an IPL statement said.

Coming to the match, batting first RCB posted a massive 207 with a loss of four wickets with the help of Patidar's brilliant ton and Karthik's 37 runs in 23 balls. In the second innings, KL Rahul scored 79 runs off 58 balls and Deepak Hooda scored 45 out of 26 balls to keep LSG's hopes alive in the match. But Josh Hazelwood scalped three wickets and took RCB to a 14-run victory. (ANI)

