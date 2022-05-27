Soccer-Liverpool's Thiago, Fabinho in travelling squad for Champions League final

Left Menu

Liverpool midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho will be part of the squad that is travelling to Paris for the Champions League final against Real Madrid, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 17:53 IST
Liverpool midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho will be part of the squad that is travelling to Paris for the Champions League final against Real Madrid, the Premier League club said on Friday. Liverpool will face Real in Saturday's final at Stade de France with the Merseyside club looking to win a third trophy this season, having claimed the League Cup and FA Cup.

The midfielders were injury concerns for manager Juergen Klopp but the club said they are set to come into contention to return. Thiago resumed training after being forced from the pitch with a muscle issue in the first half of their 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final league game of the season last Sunday, as Liverpool finished second in the table.

Fabinho has not featured for the team since sustaining a muscle problem in their 2-1 league win away to Aston Villa on May 10. Liverpool have won the Champions League six times, while Real have 13 titles.

The two teams have met eight times in the European Cup, with Real winning four times and Liverpool three.

