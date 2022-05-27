Left Menu

Praggnanandhaa receives tenure-based engagement letter from IndianOil

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-05-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 18:32 IST
Praggnanandhaa receives tenure-based engagement letter from IndianOil
R Praggnanandhaa Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has been roped in by IndianOil and would be receiving all the backing from the PSU major, according to a top official.

IndianOil Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya presented the tenure-based engagement letter to the prodigious chess player and assured of all the necessary support in his efforts and future endeavors at a function held recently.

''IndianOil family is proud to have a sensational talent like Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa who is a role model for most of the kids aspiring to do wonders in the field of chess and other games,'' the chairman was quoted as saying in a press release.

IndianOil has always stood together in solidarity to provide the fuel for propelling the aspirations of deserving sportsmen in India. IndianOil has been nurturing sports talent in the country for over three decades now, grooming World Champions in diverse sports across disciplines, the release further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022