Left Menu

Nothing is better than getting Test hundreds: SL's Angelo Mathews

Following a ten-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Second Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium at Dhaka on Friday, Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews said that nothing is better than getting Test hundreds and winning matches.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 27-05-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 18:40 IST
Nothing is better than getting Test hundreds: SL's Angelo Mathews
Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Following a ten-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Second Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium at Dhaka on Friday, Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews said that nothing is better than getting Test hundreds and winning matches. Sri Lanka chased down the target of 28-runs set by Bangladesh easily and won the second test easily to win the two-match series 1-0. Angelo Matthews was crowned the 'Man of the Series' for his superb batting performances throughout the series, which saw him scoring 199, 0, 145* across both the tests.

"Nothing is better than getting Test hundreds and winning matches. They made me work extremely hard for my runs though. It's difficult to compare, but two good wickets. Chattogram was flatter, here in Mirpur, there was some life for the bowlers early on, was up and down at times, credit must go to our bowlers. Feeling confident, when you get a start, you have to make it count and that is what I did," said Matthews in the post-match presentation. The first test between both sides was drawn. Coming to the second match, Bangladesh put up 365/10 on the board, powered by Mushfiqur Rahim (175*) and Litton Das (141). In their first innings, Sri Lanka gained the upper hand over their opponent, ending with 506/10 with contributions from Mathews (145*), Dinesh Chandimal (124), Dimuth Karunaratne (80) and Oshada Fernando (57).

With a 141-run lead in their pocket, the Lankan Lions cleared the entire Bangladesh batting line up for just 169, with Asitha Fernando's superb 6/51 doing the most damage to the opposition. Set a 28-run target, it was a cakewalk for the Lankans as they chased it down without losing a wicket. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022