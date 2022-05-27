HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Friday (times GMT): 1258 FERNANDEZ OUSTS BENCIC

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez, a U.S. Open finalist last year, battled past Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 7-5 3-6 7-5 to advance to the last 16 in Paris for the first time and set up a meeting with American Amanda Anisimova. 1130 ANISIMOVA RECEIVES WALKOVER

Amanda Anisimova booked her place in the fourth round after opponent Karolina Muchova retired at 6-7(7) 6-2 3-0 in the third set following an ankle injury. 1128 SCHWARTZMAN EASES PAST DIMITROV

Argentine 15th seed Diego Schwartzman ripped a spectacular backhand winner to wrap up a 6-3 6-1 6-2 win over Grigor Dimitrov, who racked up a staggering 59 unforced errors, to reach the last 16 in Paris for the third straight year. Schwartzman will face either world number one Novak Djokovic or Aljaz Bedene for a place in the quarter-finals.

0910 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under partly cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Compiled by Dhruv Munjal and Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru)

