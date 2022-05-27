HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Friday (times GMT): 1331 GAUFF BEATS KANEPI

American 18-year-old Coco Gauff, the youngest player in the women's draw, reached the fourth round with a 6-3 6-4 win over 36-year-old Kaia Kanepi, who is the oldest women's player in Paris. Gauff will next face Belgian 31st seed Elise Mertens.

1324 KERBER KNOCKED OUT BY SASNOVICH Angelique Kerber's quest of completing a career Grand Slam came to an end after the 21st seed was knocked out of Paris, losing 6-4 7-6(5) to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the third round.

Sasnovich will be heading to the fourth round at the clay court major for the first time. READ MORE:

France's Jeanjean in the limelight with Pliskova win in Paris 1258 FERNANDEZ OUSTS BENCIC

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez, a U.S. Open finalist last year, battled past Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 7-5 3-6 7-5 to advance to the last 16 in Paris for the first time and set up a meeting with American Amanda Anisimova. 1130 ANISIMOVA RECEIVES WALKOVER

Amanda Anisimova booked her place in the fourth round after opponent Karolina Muchova retired at 6-7(7) 6-2 3-0 in the third set following an ankle injury. 1128 SCHWARTZMAN EASES PAST DIMITROV

Argentine 15th seed Diego Schwartzman ripped a spectacular backhand winner to wrap up a 6-3 6-1 6-2 win over Grigor Dimitrov, who racked up a staggering 59 unforced errors, to reach the last 16 in Paris for the third straight year. Schwartzman will face either world number one Novak Djokovic or Aljaz Bedene for a place in the quarter-finals.

0910 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under partly cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit).

