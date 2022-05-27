Left Menu

Tennis-Find me a ticket! Schwartzman desperate to watch Champions League final

Asked at his press conference on Friday if he wanted to go to the match, the 29-year-old said with a big grin on his face: "A chance to ask who has tickets for me.

One would think that the ongoing French Open would be the biggest show in town for Diego Schwartzman but the Argentine is desperate to be somewhere else in Paris on Saturday night.

Schwartzman, a former top 10 player, has already reached the fourth round at the claycourt Grand Slam and his eyes have turned to the Stade de France in the northern part of Paris which will play host to Saturday's Champions League final. Schwartzman implored tennis organisers on Friday to find him a ticket to the showdown between England's Liverpool and Spain's Real Madrid.

Asked at his press conference on Friday if he wanted to go to the match, the 29-year-old said with a big grin on his face: "A chance to ask who has tickets for me. "So Roland Garros, please ask for tickets for tomorrow. I know you can do it. President of Roland Garros, president of the Federation. I can go alone, eh? It's okay."

Schwartzman, who will play Novak Djokovic in the next round of the French Open if the world number one manages to win his third round match later on Friday, said he loved football and he loved watching big matches. "These past few days I was following just my team, Boca Juniors. We won the league in Argentina. We won yesterday. So we went through in the Copa Libertadores," he continued.

"So now it's time to Champions League. But it's going to be a great match. Everyone who is here is not from Liverpool or Real Madrid. We are going to enjoy. "One more time, if you have any tickets, I will be there tomorrow."

