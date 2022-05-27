Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-05-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 19:13 IST
Rajasthan opt to field against RCB in Qualifier 2
Rajasthan Royals opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Both teams did not make any changes to their playing eleven.

The Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

