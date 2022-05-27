Left Menu

Government approves swimmer Aryan Nehra's proposal to train in Dubai to prepare for the World Jr. C'ships

Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved the proposal of Indian swimmer Aryan Nehra to train at Aqua Nation Sports Academy (ANSA) in Dubai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 19:30 IST
Indian swimmer Aryan Nehra (Image: PIB Odisha Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved the proposal of Indian swimmer Aryan Nehra to train at Aqua Nation Sports Academy (ANSA) in Dubai. Aryan, who is a TOPS Development Group athlete since December 2019 is preparing for World Junior Championships which are set to take place in August this year.

The 18-year-old Aryan, who belongs to Ahmedabad Gujarat, has been sanctioned Rs 8.7 lakh approximately for his 90 days of training that started earlier this month and will conclude in August 2022. The sanctioned amount will cover the cost of his air travel, boarding and lodging expenses, coaching fees, local transport costs, and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenses.

Aryan specialises in the 1500m freestyle, which is considered one of the toughest events in swimming. In the year 2017, at the Malaysian age-group meet, he won five gold medals and also set meet records in three events. In 2019, he also achieved the 'B' mark for the world championship in South Korea. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

