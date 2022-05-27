Soccer-Three newcomers for Senegal with an eye on the World Cup

Senegal on Friday named three new players in a 26-man squad for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month as they look to expand their options ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year. Holders Senegal begin the defence of their Cup of Nations crown with matches against Benin on June 4 and Rwanda on June 7, which is one of only two opportunities they have to prepare before the World Cup kicks off in November.

French-born attacking midfielder Iliman Ndiaye, from Sheffield United, and the Torino winger Demba Seck were named by coach Aliou Cisse, as well as right back Alpha Diounkou. The 20-year-old was a Manchester city youth team player and this season played for Barcelona’s B team in the third tier of Spanish football.

Sadio Mane will join up with the team straight after Saturday’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris. Squad:

Goalkeepers: Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers), Alfred Gomis (Stade Rennes), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) Defenders: Fode Ballo Toure (AC Milan), Saliou Ciss (Nancy), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiakos), Abdou Diallo (Paris St Germain), Alpha Diounkou (Barcelona), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis), Abdoulaye Seck (Royal Antwerp)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye (Paris St Germain), Pape Gueye (Olympique Marseille), Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace), Mamadou Loum (Deportivo Alaves), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Moustapha Name (Paris FC), Pape Matar Sarr (Metz) Forwards: Keita Balde (Cagliari), Boulaye Dia (Villarreal), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor), Habib Diallo (Racing Strasbourg), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Demba Seck (Torino). (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

