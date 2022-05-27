Left Menu

Soccer-Three newcomers for Senegal with an eye on the World Cup

Holders Senegal begin the defence of their Cup of Nations crown with matches against Benin on June 4 and Rwanda on June 7, which is one of only two opportunities they have to prepare before the World Cup kicks off in November. French-born attacking midfielder Iliman Ndiaye, from Sheffield United, and the Torino winger Demba Seck were named by coach Aliou Cisse, as well as right back Alpha Diounkou.

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 27-05-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 20:49 IST
Soccer-Three newcomers for Senegal with an eye on the World Cup
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Senegal on Friday named three new players in a 26-man squad for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month as they look to expand their options ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year. Holders Senegal begin the defence of their Cup of Nations crown with matches against Benin on June 4 and Rwanda on June 7, which is one of only two opportunities they have to prepare before the World Cup kicks off in November.

French-born attacking midfielder Iliman Ndiaye, from Sheffield United, and the Torino winger Demba Seck were named by coach Aliou Cisse, as well as right back Alpha Diounkou. The 20-year-old was a Manchester city youth team player and this season played for Barcelona’s B team in the third tier of Spanish football.

Sadio Mane will join up with the team straight after Saturday’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris. Squad:

Goalkeepers: Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers), Alfred Gomis (Stade Rennes), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) Defenders: Fode Ballo Toure (AC Milan), Saliou Ciss (Nancy), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiakos), Abdou Diallo (Paris St Germain), Alpha Diounkou (Barcelona), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis), Abdoulaye Seck (Royal Antwerp)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye (Paris St Germain), Pape Gueye (Olympique Marseille), Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace), Mamadou Loum (Deportivo Alaves), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Moustapha Name (Paris FC), Pape Matar Sarr (Metz) Forwards: Keita Balde (Cagliari), Boulaye Dia (Villarreal), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor), Habib Diallo (Racing Strasbourg), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Demba Seck (Torino). (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022