SAI forms 3-member committee to look into gymnast Arun Reddy's allegations
The Sports Authority of India has constituted a three-member committee to look into a matter brought to notice through a media article in which gymnast Aruna Budda Reddy has alleged that she was videographed without her consent during a fitness test conducted at the national camp on March 24, organised by the Gymnastics Federation of India.
The test was conducted prior to the athlete's participation at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Baku, in the presence of a committee constituted by GFI.
SAI's three-member committee headed by Radhica Sreeman, Executive Director (Teams Division) will conduct the enquiry. The committee has been directed to submit the interim report shortly. Besides Sreeman, the committee also comprise coach Kamlesh Tiwana and Deputy Director (Operations) Kailash Meena. (ANI)
