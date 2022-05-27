Left Menu

SAI forms 3-member committee to look into gymnast Aruna Reddy's allegations

The Sports Authority of India has constituted a three-member committee to look into a matter brought to notice through a media article in which gymnast Aruna Budda Reddy has alleged that she was videographed without her consent during a fitness test conducted at the national camp on March 24, organised by the Gymnastics Federation of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 21:10 IST
Indian gymnast Aruna Budda Reddy (Image: SAI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The test was conducted prior to the athlete's participation at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Baku, in the presence of a committee constituted by GFI.

SAI's three-member committee headed by Radhica Sreeman, Executive Director (Teams Division) will conduct the enquiry. The committee has been directed to submit the interim report shortly. Besides Sreeman, the committee also comprise coach Kamlesh Tiwana and Deputy Director (Operations) Kailash Meena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

