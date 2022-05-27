Left Menu

Golf-Korda to return after blood clot at U.S. Women's Open

Former world number one Nelly Korda said on Friday she will return to competition at next week's U.S. Women's Open in North Carolina after having been sidelined since early March when she was diagnosed with a blood clot in one of her arms.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 21:54 IST
Golf-Korda to return after blood clot at U.S. Women's Open

Former world number one Nelly Korda said on Friday she will return to competition at next week's U.S. Women's Open in North Carolina after having been sidelined since early March when she was diagnosed with a blood clot in one of her arms. Korda, a seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour who before this season disclosed she had COVID-19 in January, had surgery in April to remove a blood clot from her left arm that kept her out of the year's first major.

"See you guys @uswomensopen next week," the 23-year-old American wrote on Instagram along with a photo of herself and her caddie. Korda had a stellar year in 2021 when she won four events on the LPGA Tour, including her first career major at the Women's PGA Championship, and also captured gold in the women's golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Prior to being sidelined, Korda competed three times this season, most recently in early February at the LPGA Drive On Championship where she finished in a share of 15th place. The June 2-5 U.S. Women's Open is being held at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022