Soccer-Injured Mahrez pulls out of Algeria's African Nations Cup qualifiers
Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 27-05-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 22:03 IST
Algeria's captain Riyad Mahrez has withdrawn from their two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month, citing injury, the Algerian Football federation said on Friday.
Mahrez had been expected to feature for Algeria in the qualifiers for the 2023 tournament against Uganda on June 4 and Tanzania four days later.
The federation said his club Manchester City had sent a medical report ruling Mahrez out of the matches, without giving any details of the injury. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)
