Left Menu

Lakshya Sen's proposal to train with World No. 1 Victor Axelson in Dubai approved

Indian Badminton player Lakshya Sen's proposal to train with World No. 1 Victor Axelson in Dubai was approved by Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) Committee members.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 22:15 IST
Lakshya Sen's proposal to train with World No. 1 Victor Axelson in Dubai approved
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen (Image: Badminton Association of India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Badminton player Lakshya Sen's proposal to train with World No. 1 Victor Axelson in Dubai was approved by Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) Committee members. Lakshay, who was part of the Indian men's team that won the prestigious Thomas Cup this month, is set to train With Axelson in Dubai from May 29 till June 5 (8 days) and then head out to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on June 19th to train at the Malaysian Training Centre from 19th till 26th June (8 days). Both the training proposals were approved by MOC in preparation for the Commonwealth Games.

The sanctioned amount will cover the cost of his and his physio's air travel, boarding and lodging, and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenses. Alongside Lakshya's proposal, the MOC Committee also cleared badminton player and Olympic Silver medallist PV Sindhu's proposal for financial assistance towards her fitness trainer M Srikanth Madapalli to accompany her for multiple upcoming tournaments was also approved.

Srikanth is set to accompany Sindhu during Indonesia Masters (7-12 June), Indonesia Open (14-19 June), Malaysia Masters (28 June to 3 July), Malaysia Open (5-10 July), and Singapore Open (12-17 July). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022