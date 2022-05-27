Sports News Roundup: Anisimova reaches 4th round as injury forces Muchova out; Zhou has made his critics look stupid, says Vasseur and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Anisimova reaches 4th round as injury forces Muchova out

American Amanda Anisimova advanced to the fourth round of the French Open on Friday, after her Czech opponent Karolina Muchova was forced to retire with an ankle injury sustained while leading by a set. The 25-year-old Muchova, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals in 2021, has been plagued by injuries over the last 12 months.

Cycling-Carapaz stays in pink as Boumann wins Giro stage 19 in bizarre fashion

Richard Carapaz held on to the pink jersey as Dutchman Koen Bouwman won stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia, a mountainous 178-kilometre ride from Marano Lagunare to Santuario di Castelmonte, in bizarre fashion on Friday. Colombian Carapaz held a three-second lead over Jai Hindley in the general classification going into Friday's stage, and was joined by three Ineos Grenadiers team mates in a packed peloton right up until the final few kilometres.

Motor racing-Zhou has made his critics look stupid, says Vasseur

China's first Formula One driver Guanyu Zhou has made his critics look stupid so far in his rookie season, according to Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur. The 22-year-old scored on his debut in Bahrain in March, finishing 10th, but has since had two 11th places and a 15th as well as mechanically-related retirements in his last two outings.

Golf-Korda to return after blood clot at U.S. Women's Open

Former world number one Nelly Korda said on Friday she will return to competition at next week's U.S. Women's Open in North Carolina after having been sidelined since early March when she was diagnosed with a blood clot in one of her arms. Korda, a seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour who before this season disclosed she had COVID-19 in January, had surgery in April to remove a blood clot from her left arm that kept her out of the year's first major.

Tennis-Nadal stays on course for possible Djokovic clash in quarter-finals

Rafa Nadal hammered Dutch 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3 6-2 6-4 in the French Open third round on Friday to remain on course for a potential mouth-watering showdown against world number one Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals. Nadal has 13 Roland Garros titles among his 21 majors -- the highest among men -- but the Spaniard was denied last year when he went down in the semi-finals to eventual champion Djokovic.

Motor racing-Leclerc fastest in Monaco as Ricciardo crashes

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the pace in practice for his home Monaco Grand Prix on Friday while former winner Daniel Ricciardo crashed his McLaren in a nightmare start to the Australian's weekend. Leclerc led team mate Carlos Sainz in a one-two in the second session, lapping the unforgiving street circuit with a fastest lap of one minute 12.656 seconds on a hot and sunny afternoon.

Tennis-Top seed Djokovic blazes past Bedene into fourth round

Top seed Novak Djokovic powered past Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia 6-3 6-3 6-2 on Friday to advance to the French Open fourth round and stay firmly on course to challenge for a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam win. The 35-year-old world number one, who was on the court for less than two hours, next plays 15th seed Diego Schwartzmann of Argentina.

Motor racing-Ecclestone denies arrest, says gun had no bullets

Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone denied on Friday he had been arrested in Brazil and said an illegal gun found in his luggage before boarding a flight was never used and had no ammunition. The 91-year-old Briton, now in Portugal, told Reuters a "silly, tiny little incident" had caused a lot of aggravation as he and his family tried to leave Sao Paulo by private plane on Wednesday night.

Tennis-Find me a ticket! Schwartzman desperate to watch Champions League final

One would think that the ongoing French Open would be the biggest show in town for Diego Schwartzman but the Argentine is desperate to be somewhere else in Paris on Saturday night. Schwartzman, a former top 10 player, has already reached the fourth round at the claycourt Grand Slam and his eyes have turned to the Stade de France in the northern part of Paris which will play host to Saturday's Champions League final.

Soccer-UEFA to prevent Ukrainian, Belarusian teams from being drawn against each other

Teams from Belarus and Ukraine will be prevented from being drawn against each other in any UEFA competition going forward, the Executive Committee of European soccer's governing body said on Friday. The move comes following Russia's invasion of Ukraine for which Belarus has been a key staging area. Teams from Russia and Ukraine were already prevented from being drawn against each other well before the conflict began earlier this year.

