Asia Cup 2022: Tirkey lauds India's thumping win over Indonesia

Former India hockey captain and Olympian Dilip Tirkey lauded the performance of the young Indian hockey team which entered the super 4s after they thrashed hosts Indonesia 16-0 in their final match of the Asia Cup 2022 Pool A at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta. "It was an exciting game! Well done youngsters! #TeamIndia needed to win and win big. They did it in style with a 16-0 goal difference," said former India Hockey captain and Olympian Dilip Tirkey on Koo.

India needed to win with a margin of 15 goals to leapfrog Pakistan and move to the second spot and make it to the next stage of the continental tournament. Dipsan Tirkey (41', 46', 58', 58') scored four goals while Sudev Belimagga (44' 45', 54') struck a hat-trick. Pawan Rajbhar (9', 10'), Uttam Singh (13'), SV Sunil (18', 23') Nilam Sanjeep Xess (19') Selvam Karthi (39',55') and Birendra Lakra (40') scored the rest of the goals for India. Pawan Rajbhar was declared the man of the match. (ANI)

