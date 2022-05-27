We have team that can win the title: says Velocity skipper Deepti Sharma

Velocity captain Deepti Sharma said on Friday that they have the team that can win the Women's T20 Challenge. She was addressing a press conference ahead of her side's clash against Supernovas in the finals of Women's T20 Challenge, which will take place on Saturday.

"Yes, we have the team to win the championship. Especially with the way we have played and our positive thinking. Players play their assigned roles and they are confident. The biggest thing is that we are enjoying the game. We will win if players perform their assigned roles," said Sharma in a conference ahead of the clash. Sharma praised the spinner Maya Sonawane for her bowling action. "Maya's action is something I have seen in the women's cricket for the first time. It is not easy to pull off. She has worked really hard. She said that it comes natural to her and she prefers it. Maya did well in her practice sessions and will do well in future," said Deepti.

Sonawane played the first game of her side against Supernovas and went for 19 runs without a wicket in two overs. The captain said that the Women's T20 Challenge has changed the way players play and women's cricket is definitely progressing due to it.

Sharma said that she is enjoying her role as a leader and handling pressure situations. "I am always ready for responsibility as a senior player and a captain," she added.

Velocity will take on two-time champions Supernovas in the finals at MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday. They will be looking forward to capturing their maiden Women's T20 Challenge title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)