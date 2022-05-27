Tennis-Belarusian Azarenka bundled out of French Open by 23rd seed Teichmann
Twice Grand Slam champion Viktoria Azarenka slumped out of the French Open after Swiss 23rd seed Jil Teichmann battled from a set down to win 4-6 7-5 7-6(5) and secure a spot in the fourth round on Friday.
- Country:
- France
Twice Grand Slam champion Viktoria Azarenka slumped out of the French Open after Swiss 23rd seed Jil Teichmann battled from a set down to win 4-6 7-5 7-6(5) and secure a spot in the fourth round on Friday. The Belarusian 32-year-old former world number one, seeded 15th in Paris, powered from 3-0 down at the start of the first set and then again from 4-3 behind to win the next three straight games to secure the opening set.
Azarenka looked to be cruising to a comfortable victory when she broke Teichmann to go 4-2 up in the second with her powerful baseline play and continuous drop shots dictating the game. But in a reversal of the opening set, it was the 24-year-old Swiss left-hander's turn to battle back, mixing it up and clinching five of the next six games to force a decider.
Teichmann kept up the pressure and, after the pair traded two breaks each, won the tiebreak following more than three hours to reach a Grand Slam fourth round for the first time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jil Teichmann
- Belarusian
- Swiss
- French
- Paris
ALSO READ
Sanctions on Belarusian military for supporting Russia’s actions in Ukraine
Western sanctions block $16-$18 bln worth of Belarusian exports to EU, U.S. - PM
Tennis-British LTA events to go ahead without Russians and Belarusians - ATP
Tennis-British LTA events to go ahead without Russians and Belarusians - ATP
Belarusians join war seeking to free Ukraine and themselves