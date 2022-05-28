Left Menu

Rugby-Lyon end 89-year barren spell by beating Toulon in Challenge Cup final

Lyon deservedly won their first major trophy in 89 years when they overwhelmed error-strewn triple European champions Toulon 30-12 in an all-French Challenge Cup final in Marseille on Friday.

Reuters | Marseille | Updated: 28-05-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 02:39 IST
Rugby-Lyon end 89-year barren spell by beating Toulon in Challenge Cup final
  • Country:
  • France

Lyon deservedly won their first major trophy in 89 years when they overwhelmed error-strewn triple European champions Toulon 30-12 in an all-French Challenge Cup final in Marseille on Friday. Appearing in their first major final since they were crowned French champions in 1933, Lyon were on top for most of the game as Toulon looked a pale shadow of the team who overwhelmed Saracens in the semi-finals and made it four defeats in four finals in Europe's second-tier competition.

A Baptiste Couilloud try had Lyon 10-7 ahead after a scruffy first half before two tries in three minutes early in the second - a penalty try and an excellent score for Pierre-Louis Barassi - put them in control. Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe claimed a late consolation for Toulon in a chaotic final quarter full of yellow cards and injuries but Lyon - briefly down to 13 men - kept their shape and kept making tackles to ensure the trophy was theirs.

The Stade Velodrome crowd of 51,431 was a record for the competition and there will be even more there on Saturday when Leinster face La Rochelle in the Champions Cup final.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022