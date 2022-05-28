Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-Giants coach Kapler plans anthem protest over U.S. gun violence

San Francisco Giants coach Gabe Kapler said he will not take the field for the pre-game playing of the national anthem to protest U.S. government inaction on gun violence after a school shooting in Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed at a school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday by an 18-year-old gunman using an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle he purchased legally.

Motor racing-Kanaan fastest as Ganassi continues Indy domination

Brazil's Tony Kanaan posted the top speed in final practice on Friday for the Indianapolis 500 as Chip Ganassi Racing continued to dominate the build-up to the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" while Colton Herta destroyed his car in a nasty crash late in the session. Kanaan, winner of a maiden Indy 500 in 2013, flashed the type of speed that could take him to Victory Lane a second time - recording a maximum 227.114 mph around the sprawling 2.5-mile oval in the final tune-up for Sunday’s race.

Motor racing-Pressure mounting on Ricciardo as McLaren extend O'Ward deal

Daniel Ricciardo has not delivered the results hoped for in Formula One, McLaren boss Zack Brown said on Friday after announcing that their IndyCar team had extended their agreement with Pato O’Ward who is eyeing a Formula One seat. McLaren took care of a bit of business ahead of Sunday's Indy 500 by extending O'Ward's contract through the end of 2025 in a deal that will include some F1 testing for the 23-year-old Mexican and a new McLaren sportscar as a signing on bonus.

Tennis-Nadal is no fan of night sessions at Roland Garros

Rafa Nadal enjoys a near mythical status at Roland Garros where he has won a record 13 French Open titles and has a statue erected in his honour, but the Spaniard is no fan of the night sessions at the claycourt Grand Slam. The night session, for which Amazon has exclusive television broadcasting rights in France, starts at 9 p.m. local time and was introduced for the first time at the 2021 edition of the major.

Tennis-Nadal stays on course for possible Djokovic clash in quarter-finals

Rafa Nadal hammered Dutch 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3 6-2 6-4 in the French Open third round on Friday to remain on course for a potential mouth-watering showdown against world number one Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals. Fifth seed Nadal has won a record 13 Roland Garros titles and 21 majors but the Spaniard was denied last year when he went down in the semi-finals to eventual champion Djokovic.

Tennis-I hold no grudges and want to play in Australia again says Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic said on Friday he would like to return to play in Australia again despite being deported from the country earlier this year due to not having a COVID-19 vaccination. The 20-time Grand Slam winner was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported amid a media frenzy after being initially admitted to the tournament despite not being vaccinated.

Motor racing-Indy 500 captivated by Castroneves's drive-for-five

Having joined the Indianapolis 500's most exclusive club of four-time champions last year, Helio Castroneves will try to move into a league of his own on Sunday by becoming the first to win the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" on five occasions. Castroneves exploded onto the IndyCar scene by winning the 500 on his first two tries in 2001 and 2002. He completed the hat-trick in 2009.

Motor racing-Mercedes drivers all shaken up after Monaco practice

Monaco's unforgiving street circuit proved a bone-jarring, eye-popping ride for Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton on Friday as they wrestled with bouncing cars and a bumpy surface. The champions were struggling on a hot afternoon as Ferrari's local hero Charles Leclerc and Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz finished second practice one-two.

Tennis-Top seed Djokovic blazes past Bedene into fourth round

Novak Djokovic powered past Aljaz Bedene 6-3 6-3 6-2 on Friday with a near flawless performance to reach the French Open fourth round and stay firmly on course to challenge for a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam triumph. The 35-year-old world number one, who was on court for less than two hours, next plays 15th seed Diego Schwartzmann of Argentina and if victorious could face 13-times winner Rafael Nadal in what would be a mouth-watering last eight clash.

NBA-Green relishes leadership role as Warriors advance to Finals

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said the team's trip to their sixth NBA Finals in eight years "feels different" now that he, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have taken the mantle as veteran leaders. The Warriors completed a gentleman's sweep of the Dallas Mavericks with a 120-110 win in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals in San Francisco on Thursday. They will face either the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat for the championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)