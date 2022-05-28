Left Menu

Soccer-Dalian Pro earn CSL reprieve following Chongqing withdrawal

Dalian Pro will play in this year's Chinese Super League when the competition kicks off on June 3 as a replacement for disbanded club Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 28-05-2022 08:09 IST
Dalian Pro will play in this year's Chinese Super League when the competition kicks off on June 3 as a replacement for disbanded club Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic. The Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on Friday that Dalian, who had been relegated from the top flight at the end of last season, would compete in the 18-team top flight.

Chongqing withdrew from the competition and were dissolved on Tuesday due to rising debts for owners the Dangdai Group. Chinese Super League clubs will be allowed to sign players previously contracted to Chongqing until June 10 after the CFA opened a temporary transfer window, with no club permitted to make more than three new signings.

The move means Dalian stay in the top flight despite having lost a relegation playoff against Chengdu Rongcheng at the end of last season. The 2022 campaign is due to kick off next Friday in three bio-secure hubs in Dalian, Meizhou and Haikou, with defending champions Shandong Taishan facing newly promoted Zhejiang FC in the opening game.

