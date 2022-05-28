Left Menu

UP, Chandigarh enter final of 12th HI Junior Men National C'ship

The semi-final matches of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2022 were played in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu on Friday.

ANI | Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-05-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 10:16 IST
Glimpse of play during semi-finals (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
The semi-final matches of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2022 were played in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu on Friday. Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh emerged as the winners in their respective semi-final matches and booked their place in the final on Sunday.

In the first semi-final, Uttar Pradesh defeated Haryana 2-1 in a gripping contest. Vijay Kumar Gond (14') and captain Sharda Nand Tiwari (27') scored the goals for Uttar Pradesh, while Rajat (47') scored a late goal for Haryana. In the second semi-final, Chandigarh and Odisha played out a 2-2 draw in regulation time, where Chandigarh secured a 3-1 win in the penalty shootout. Rohit (8') and Inderpal Singh (43') scored the goals for Chandigarh, while captain Laban Lugun (2', 37') scored a brace for Odisha

Raman, Harpanthpreet Singh and Amrithpal Singh were on target for Chandigarh while Sumit Kindo scored for Odisha. Uttar Pradesh will take on Chandigarh in the final on Sunday, while Haryana and Odisha will play in the 3rd/4th place playoff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

