'Shane Warne is smiling on you': RCB pen down emotional tweet for RR

After ending their IPL 2022 with a loss in the Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore shared good wishes to their rivals for the summit clash. Jos Buttler's unbeaten 106, his fourth ton of the season, powered RR to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over RCB in the Qualifier-2 here at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Taking to their Twitter, RCB wrote, "The Great late Shane Warne is smiling on you. Well played tonight, @rajasthanroyals and good luck for the final." RR had clinched the IPL title in the inaugural season in 2008, under Shane Warne's captaincy. It is now after 14 years that the side from Rajasthan has made it to the summit clash of the tournament.

Spin legend Warne tragically passed away on March 4 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand. Coming to the match, great knocks by Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, followed by a cameo of Sanju Samson helped RR chase down the target of 158 runs in just 18.1 overs. Earlier, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy scalped three wickets each to restrict RCB at 157/8.

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against debutants Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday. (ANI)

