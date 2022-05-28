Left Menu

Virat Kohli expresses grief on deaths of soldiers in Ladakh bus accident

Former India skipper Virat Kohli expressed grief and condoled the deaths of seven Indian Army personnel who died in the Ladakh bus accident on Friday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 28-05-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 14:53 IST
Virat Kohli (Photo: iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India skipper Virat Kohli expressed grief and condoled the deaths of seven Indian Army personnel who died in the Ladakh bus accident on Friday. Taking to his Twitter, Kohli wrote, "Devastated to hear about the loss of lives of our brave soldiers. My condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of all those who are injured."

Meanwhile, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic road accident in Ladakh today. Heartfelt condolences to the families of our brave soldiers who lost their lives in the accident. The nation stands with you." "Deeply saddened by the tragic news of accident of our brave soldiers in Ladakh. The nation stands with the bereaved families. Wishing speedy recovery for those injured," tweeted former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir.

As many as seven Indian Army soldiers lost their lives after the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh on Friday. There were 26 soldiers in the bus, which was moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif.

The accident took place at 9 am around 25 km from Thoise. The bus fell to a depth of around 50-60 feet, resulting in injuries to all occupants. All 19 injured soldiers in the Ladakh bus accident that claimed seven lives of Indian Army personnel have been airlifted to Chandimandir Command Hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

