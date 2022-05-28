Left Menu

Soccer-Western United upset Melbourne City to claim Australian title

Western United stunned crosstown rivals Melbourne City with a deserved 2-0 victory in the A-League playoff Grand Final on Saturday to become champions of Australia in only their third season of existence. City, who won their first title last year and topped the league in the regular season, had the better of the second half but the woodwork and obdurate defending conspired to keep them out.

Western United stunned crosstown rivals Melbourne City with a deserved 2-0 victory in the A-League playoff Grand Final on Saturday to become champions of Australia in only their third season of existence. The expansion team made the perfect start in the second minute when City defender Nuno Reis headed a corner into his own net under pressure from United's Aleksandar Prijovic.

Former Serbia striker Prijovic doubled the lead when he seized on a ricochet and lashed the ball past City goalkeeper Tom Glover after half an hour -- the goal initially ruled out for offside but confirmed by VAR. City, who won their first title last year and topped the league in the regular season, had the better of the second half but the woodwork and obdurate defending conspired to keep them out.

