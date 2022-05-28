HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Saturday (times GMT): 1220 RUBLEV MOVES PAST GARIN

Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev saved five set points in a lengthy fourth-set tiebreak to beat Cristian Garin 6-4 3-6 6-2 7-6(11) in just over three hours. Rublev will take on 11th seed Jannik Sinner in the next round after the Italian saved 11 set points in a gruelling 90-minute second set to clinch a 6-3 7-6(6) 6-3 victory over American Mackenzie McDonald.

1140 SWIATEK TOO STRONG FOR KOVINIC World number one Iga Swiatek navigated a shaky second set to hold off Danka Kovinic 6-3 7-5 and advance to the last 16 in Paris, extending her winning run to 31 matches.

Swiatek, 20, will face either home favourite Alize Cornet or Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen for a place in the quarter-finals. READ MORE:

French Open order of play on Saturday Swiatek runs into trouble but reaches French Open last 16

Sinner punishes wasteful McDonald to book fourth round spot No conflict over 'Uncle Toni' as Auger-Aliassime faces Nadal

Rising star Alcaraz dazzles to reach last 16 in Paris French Open crowd provides unmatched atmosphere

I hold no grudges and want to play in Australia again, says Djokovic Nadal is no fan of night sessions at Roland Garros

No drama this time as Zverev powers into French Open last 16 Gauff glad she put marine biologist dream aside to stick with tennis

U.S. Open runner-up Fernandez makes fourth round in Paris for first time Find me a ticket! Schwartzman desperate to watch Champions League final

0910 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under partially sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (65 degrees Fahrenheit).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)