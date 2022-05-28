Left Menu

After gymnast's complaint on "partiality" at trials, SAI asks GFI for report

Acting upon a complaint lodged by the countrys most decorated gymnast Ashish Kumar on partiality at team selection trials, the Sports Authority of India SAI has sought a report on the issue from the Gymnastics Federation of India GFI.The SAI said, if required, it will launch a probe into the matter.In a letter written to GFI president Sudhir Mittal, a copy of which was marked to SAI, Kumar said he faced injustice at the selection trials held between March 11-22 .

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 20:27 IST
After gymnast's complaint on "partiality" at trials, SAI asks GFI for report
The SAI said, if required, it will launch a probe into the matter. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Acting upon a complaint lodged by the country's most decorated gymnast Ashish Kumar on partiality at team selection trials, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has sought a report on the issue from the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI).

The SAI said, if required, it will launch a probe into the matter.

In a letter written to GFI president Sudhir Mittal, a copy of which was marked to SAI, Kumar said he ''faced injustice" at the selection trials held between March 11-22 . ''Indian Gymnast Ashish Kumar in a complaint to the Gymnastics Federation of India has alleged that he faced partiality at the trials held between March 11 to March 22 for selection of the team for Commonwealth Games. ''The gymnast has also sent a copy of his complaint to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Taking up the matter immediately, SAI has sought a report from GFI on the issue,'' the SAI said in a statement on Saturday.

''Following the submission of report by GFI, SAI will set up an enquiry committee to probe further into the matter, if required,'' it added. In the letter, the Arjuna Awardee Kumar said that despite finishing fifth in the all-around rankings, he was not selected, but gymnasts finishing ''below me (7th and 8th) were included in the team''.

Kumar is a multiple medallist at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022