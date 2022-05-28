Shubhankar returns to form after lean run, close to Top-10 in Dutch Open

India's Shubhankar Sharma had a lot more birdies than bogeys, unlike the first two days, in the third round of the Dutch Open to close in on Top-10.

Sharma, who survived a rash of bogeys on his second nine but still made the cut, was in good form in the third round, following up his 71-71 with a 69 at 5-under for 54 holes.

He was 11th at the Bernardus Golf Club. With some players yet to finish, he may well be inside the Top-10.

The two-time DP World Tour winner, Sharma, who went through a rough period missing four cuts in his last five starts, has so far netted 15 birdies, but also given away 10 bogeys.

The other two Indians in the field -- Gaganjeet Bhullar (73-74) and SSP Chawrasia (74-77) -- missed the midway cut.

Sharma, who often picks birdies in a bunch, had three on either side of the course against three bogeys.

Sharma's second round was a rocky ride. He started from the tenth and turned in 4-over 32, including three birdies in a row from 16 to 18. After the turn, he parred the first and bogeyed three in a row and one more to fall to even par. He birdied seventh to finish 1-under.

Victor Perez (67-70) and 4-under through 13 in the third round was 11-under and leading, while Adrian Meronk (68-68) and 2-under through 12 was 10-under.

Scott Hend was the clubhouse leader with rounds of 70-69-68 at 9-under and there were three others -- Sebastian Soderberg, Matt Wallace and Ricardo Gouveia -- also at nine-under but with some holes still to play.

