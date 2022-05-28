Motor racing-Leclerc takes pole in Monaco amid late drama
Reuters | Monaco | Updated: 28-05-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 20:46 IST
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured pole position for his home Monaco Formula One Grand Prix for the second year in a row on Saturday after a crash halted qualifying with 30 seconds remaining.
Leclerc was joined on the front row by Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz, who was unable to complete his final lap after running into Sergio Perez's crashed Red Bull with the cars blocking the track.
Perez qualified third with world championship leading team mate Max Verstappen fourth.
