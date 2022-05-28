Left Menu

Motor racing-Leclerc takes pole in Monaco amid late drama

Reuters | Monaco | Updated: 28-05-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 20:46 IST
Motor racing-Leclerc takes pole in Monaco amid late drama
Leclerc was joined on the front row by Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz, who was unable to complete his final lap after running into Sergio Perez's crashed Red Bull with the cars blocking the track. Image Credit: Twitter (@ESPNF1)
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured pole position for his home Monaco Formula One Grand Prix for the second year in a row on Saturday after a crash halted qualifying with 30 seconds remaining.

Leclerc was joined on the front row by Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz, who was unable to complete his final lap after running into Sergio Perez's crashed Red Bull with the cars blocking the track.

Perez qualified third with world championship leading team mate Max Verstappen fourth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022