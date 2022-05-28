Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-No conflict over' Uncle Toni' as Auger-Aliassime faces Nadal

The presence of Toni Nadal in the coaching team of Felix Auger-Aliassime will not be a distraction in the French Open fourth round clash with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal on Sunday, the players said. Toni Nadal masterminded nephew Rafa's incredible career from well before he broke into the big time by winning the French Open as a teenager in 2005, steering him towards a record 21 Grand Slam victories.

Tennis-Sinner punishes wasteful McDonald to book fourth round spot

Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner saved 11 set points in the second set before beating wasteful American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3 7-6 6-3 on Saturday to reach the fourth round at the French Open. Sinner had his back to the wall at 5-2 down in the second set but kept his composure as the world number 60 squandered chance after chance to clinch it.

Tennis-Jeering from home French crowd hurt more than injury pain, says Cornet

Alize Cornet said she was more hurt by the jeering from her home crowd than the pain from the injury that forced her to retire from her French Open third-round match against Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen on Saturday while trailing 6-0 3-0. With both her thigh muscles heavily bandaged, the 32-year-old Cornet was barely able to move around on court and later said that she had torn an abductor muscle during her win over Jelena Ostapenko in the previous round.

Ice Hockey-Finland hand U.S 11th straight semi-final loss in world championship

Olympic champions Finland advanced to the final of the ice hockey world championship after holding on for a 4-3 win over the United States on home ice in Tampere on Saturday, handing the Americans their 11th straight semi-final loss. Hosts Finland survived a late scare when the U.S. scored in the final three minutes to cut the deficit to 4-3 but they weathered the pressure in the dying minutes to clinch a hard-fought victory.

Tennis-Swiatek runs into trouble but reaches French Open last 16

Top ranked Iga Swiatek ran into a spot of bother as she beat Danka Kovinic of Montenegro 6-3 7-5 to reach the fourth round of the French Open and extend her winning streak to 31 matches on Saturday. The Polish player, who is unbeaten since last February, has also won 46 of her last 47 sets after claiming titles on claycourt in Stuttgart and Rome.

Chelsea reach final agreement for sale of club to Boehly-led consortium

Chelsea said on Saturday that a final agreement had been struck to sell the Premier League club to a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital. The takeover is expected to be completed on Monday.

Cycling-Hindley on brink of first Giro title after stealing pink jersey from Carapaz

Jai Hindley is on the brink of his first Giro d'Italia title after stealing the pink jersey on the 20th and final mountainous stage, a 167-kilometre ride from Belluno to Marmolada, on Saturday, as local rider Alessandro Covi took the stage win. Colombian Richard Carapaz, looking for his second Giro title, held a slender three-second lead in the general classification over Hindley coming into the penultimate stage, with just Sunday's time trial left to decide the 2022 champion.

MLB roundup: Orioles explode for 10 late runs, beat Red Sox

Anthony Santander homered and later drove in the tie-breaking run with a ninth-inning single as the visiting Baltimore Orioles rallied from a pair of six-run deficits to stun the Boston Red Sox 12-8 on Friday night in the opener of a five-game series. The Orioles scored 10 runs across the final three innings to win for just the fifth time in their last 14 games. The comeback came against one of the hottest teams in baseball, as the Red Sox had been on an offensive tear. But Boston's bullpen let it down in this one.

Tennis-Injured Badosa retires, Giorgi packs off Sabalenka in Paris

Third seed Paula Badosa was forced to retire with a right calf injury from her third round match against Veronika Kudermetova at the French Open on Saturday while the Spaniard was trailing 6-3 2-1. The 24-year-old Badosa, who made the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year, was considered one of those in the women's draw who could challenge world number Iga Swiatek at the claycourt Grand Slam.

Tennis-Second seed Medvedev beats Kecmanovic in straight sets to reach fourth round

Second seed Daniil Medvedev cruised past Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia 6-2 6-4 6-2 in less than two hours on Saturday to advance to the French Open fourth round. The U.S. Open champion, who reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year after four consecutive first-round exits, played near-flawless service games throughout to give his opponent, ranked 31st in the world, no real chance.

