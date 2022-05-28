Left Menu

Supernovas beat Velocity by 4 runs to win Women's T20 Challenge

Brief scores Supernovas 1657 in 20 overs Deandra Dottin 62, Harmanpreet Kaur 43 Deepti Sharma 220. Velocity 1618 in 20 overs Laura Wolvaardt 65 not out Alana King 332, Deandra Dottin 228, Sophie Ecclestone 228.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-05-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 23:25 IST
Supernovas won the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 with a four-run victory over Velocity in the title clash here on Saturday. This was the Supernovas' third title triumph in the tournament.

Sent into bat, Supernovas posted a competitive 165 for seven in the allotted 20 overs.

Deandra Dottin top-scored with a sparkling 62 off 44 balls, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blazed away to a 29-ball 43. Among the Velocity bowlers, captain Deepti Sharma finished with fine figures of 2/20, while Kate Cross and Simran Bahadur too accounted for two wickets apiece. In reply, Velocity finished at 161 for eight, with Laura Wolvaardt remaining not out on 65 off 40 balls. Alana King was the most successful bowler for Supernovas, picking up 3/32 in four overs. Brief scores: Supernovas: 165/7 in 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 62, Harmanpreet Kaur 43; Deepti Sharma 2/20). Velocity: 161/8 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 65 not out; Alana King 3/32, Deandra Dottin 2/28, Sophie Ecclestone 2/28).

