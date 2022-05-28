Left Menu

FACTBOX-Rugby-List of European Champions Cup winners

28-05-2022
FACTBOX-Rugby-List of European Champions Cup winners

Rugby's Champions Cup winners since the competition began in the 1995-96 season: SEASON WINNERS

2021-22 La Rochelle 2020-21 Toulouse

2019-20 Exeter Chiefs 2018-19 Saracens

2017-18 Leinster 2016-17 Saracens

2015-16 Saracens 2014-15 Toulon

2013-14 Toulon 2012-13 Toulon

2011-12 Leinster 2010-11 Leinster

2009-10 Toulouse 2008-09 Leinster

2007-08 Munster 2006-07 Wasps

2005-06 Munster 2004-05 Toulouse

2003-04 Wasps 2002-03 Toulouse

2001-02 Leicester Tigers 2000-01 Leicester Tigers

1999-00 Northampton Saints 1998-99 Ulster

1997-98 Bath 1996-97 Brive

1995-96 Toulouse (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

