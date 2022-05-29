Soccer-Champions League final kicks off after 36-minute delay

Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid kicked off following a 36-minute delay after police tried to hold off fans trying to force their way into the Stade de France.

A stadium announcement said the 2100 local time (1900GMT) kick off was delayed for security reasons, adding later that the start of European club soccer's showpiece was postponed "due to the late arrival of fans." “Supporters attempted to penetrate the stadium. They forced their way through the first filter. The screening at the Stade de France is watertight,” French police said in a statement.

Reuters TV footage showed riot police chasing fans outside the stadium as they ran away and others being escorted away. Dozens of supporters forced their way into the stadium premises and others outside were being tear-gassed by riot police, a Reuters witness said.

"We have intervened to push back fans trying to force their way through," French police said. The trouble was still going on when the game kicked off.

