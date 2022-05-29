HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Saturday (times GMT): * Top ranked Iga Swiatek beat Danka Kovinic of Montenegro 6-3 7-5 to reach the fourth round and extend her winning streak to 31 matches

* Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas thrashed Sweden's Mikael Ymer 6-2 6-2 6-1 in a lopsided contest to canter into the fourth round. * Third seed Paula Badosa was forced to retire with a right calf injury from her third-round match. The women's draw also lost seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka, who went down to Italian Camila Giorgi 4-6 6-1 6-0.

* Second seed Daniil Medvedev cruised past Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia 6-2 6-4 6-2 in less than two hours to advance to the fourth round. * Norway's Casper Ruud battled back to beat Italy's Lorenzo Sonego to take his place in the fourth round for the first time.

2057 RUNE BREEZES PAST GASTON Danish teenager Holger Rune cruised past France's Hugo Gaston 6-3 6-3 6-3 in less than two hours.

Rune converted seven out of 11 break points to seal the victory, more than twice as many as his rival. 1950 RUUD BEATS SONEGO IN FIVE SETS

Eighth seed Casper Ruud beat 32nd seed Lorenzo Sonego 6-2 6-7(3) 1-6 6-4 6-3 in nearly 3-1/2 hours. Ruud becomes the first Norwegian man ever to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros. The 23-year-old hit 39 winners and converted five out of nine break points as he improved to an 18-5 record on clay this season.

1850 KEYS SEALS COMEBACK WIN OVER RYBAKINA American 22nd seed Madison Keys reached the fourth round with a 3-6 6-1 7-6(3) victory over 16th seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

Keys, who had a near-flawless performance in the tie-break, will play in the fourth round in Paris for the first time since 2019. 1625 TSITSIPAS EASES PAST YMER

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas wrapped up a 6-2 6-2 6-1 victory over Swede Mikael Ymer in an hour and 32 minutes to reach the fourth round. He will face either Holger Rune or Hugo Gaston. Hubert Hurkacz, the 12th seed, advanced to the fourth round for the first time with an impressive 7-5 6-2 6-1 win over David Goffin.

1514 SIMON BIDS ADIEU TO ROLAND GARROS Former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic set up a last-16 clash with world number two Daniil Medvedev after beating Gilles Simon 6-0 6-3 6-2 on Court Philippe-Chatrier in the Frenchman's final Roland Garros tournament.

The 37-year-old Simon, who won his 500th ATP match in the second round on Thursday, will retire at the end of the season. 1419 BADOSA RETIRES, GIORGI KNOCKS OUT SABALENKA

Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka joined the exodus of top women's seeds at Roland Garros, leaving world number one Iga Swiatek as the only top-10 seed in the singles draw. Spanish third seed Badosa retired at 6-3 2-1 against Veronika Kudermetova while Sabalenka, seeded seventh, lost 12 of the last 13 games -- including eight in a row -- against Italy's Camila Giorgi to fall to a 4-6 6-1 6-0 defeat.

1405 PEGULA BEATS ZIDANSEK Jessica Pegula, the 11th seed, powered into the last 16 in Paris for the first time after carving up a 6-1 7-6(2) win over last year's semi-finalist Tamara Zidansek.

1248 MEDVEDEV CRUISES INTO LAST 16 World number two Daniil Medvedev eased into the fourth round with a comfortable 6-2 6-4 6-2 win over Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in less than two hours. He will play Marin Cilic for a place in the quarter-finals.

1220 RUBLEV MOVES PAST GARIN Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev saved five set points in a lengthy fourth-set tiebreak to beat Cristian Garin 6-4 3-6 6-2 7-6(11) in just over three hours.

Rublev will take on 11th seed Jannik Sinner in the next round after the Italian saved 11 set points in a gruelling 90-minute second set to clinch a 6-3 7-6(6) 6-3 victory over American Mackenzie McDonald. 1140 SWIATEK TOO STRONG FOR KOVINIC

World number one Iga Swiatek navigated a shaky second set to hold off Danka Kovinic 6-3 7-5 and advance to the last 16 in Paris, extending her winning run to 31 matches. Swiatek, 20, will next face Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen, who received a walkover after home favourite Alize Cornet retired at 6-0 3-0 with 45 minutes played. (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal, Hritika Sharma and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge and Clare Fallon)

