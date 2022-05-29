Athletics-Thompson-Herah beats American Richardson in the Pre Classic 100m

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah beat American Sha'Carri Richardson in the 100 metres at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday in 10.79 seconds. Down for the majority of the race at Hayward Field, the Jamaican exploded down the stretch to beat Richardson by 0.13 seconds and defend her Eugene Diamond League meeting title.

"I'm excited, I crossed the line healthy, I didn't care about the time," said Thompson-Herah, who has been grappling with a shoulder injury and lingering Achilles issues. "I'm getting into shape, I'm getting where I need to be."

Jamaican Shericka Jackson, who took bronze in the 100 metres Tokyo, finished third. The podium finish was a moment of sweet redemption for Richardson, who finished last in the event when she returned from serving a 30-day suspension in August.

Three-times Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the 200 metres in 22.41. Twice Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya won the 1,500 metres in a world-leading 3:52.59, while Tokyo winner Jasmine Camacho-Quinn made light work of the women's 100 metres hurdles in 12.45 seconds.

Tokyo silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson of Britain broke away down the back stretch to hold off Doha bronze medallist Ajee Wilson in the 800 metres. Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi brought the crowd to their feet as he demolished the men's 5,000 metres field by 16 seconds in a world-leading 12:50.05.

Brazilian Olympic bronze medallist Alison dos Santos improved on his own world-leading time to win the men's 400 metres hurdles in 47.23. The meeting served as a dry run for July's World Championships, which will be held in the United States for the first time at the recently renovated facility.

