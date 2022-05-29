Left Menu

Tennis-Medvedev pushing for return to top of world rankings

"I went on Internet and looked, just like this on Google, who were the shortest like No. 1 players in the world, and the first I saw Pat Rafter being there for one week, and he's an absolute legend, and Carlos Moya was somewhere there," Medvedev said. "It's something nobody can take away from me.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 11:48 IST
Tennis-Medvedev pushing for return to top of world rankings
Daniil Medvedev Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Daniil Medvedev, determined not to be remembered for his short-lived stay at world number one, said that he is targeting a return to the top with a stellar showing at the French Open. Medvedev ranked second, and claimed top spot in late February but was overtaken by Novak Djokovic just two weeks later. The Russian can ascend the summit once again if he reaches the final at Roland Garros.

"I for sure want to be there more than two weeks. I want to try to do it," Medvedev said after his straight-sets win over Miomir Kecmanovic on Saturday to reach the fourth round in Paris. "It's not something that pressures me, because I'm really happy I managed to do it. I remember Indian Wells. I lost, didn't like my match against Gael (Monfils). That's when I knew I was going to lose the No. 1 spot."

The 26-year-old joked that he looked up the players who had spent the shortest time at number one and realized he was in fine company. "I went on Internet and looked, just like this on Google, who were the shortest like No. 1 players in the world, and the first I saw Pat Rafter being there for one week, and he's an absolute legend, and Carlos Moya was somewhere there," Medvedev said.

"It's something nobody can take away from me. Not that many players could take it while they play tennis. It's a great motivation to try to come back there." Medvedev, who faces Marin Cilic on Monday, will miss Wimbledon after Russian and Belarusian players were banned from the grasscourt major over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, for which Belarus has been a key staging area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States
4
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022