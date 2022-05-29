Reuters Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Sandy Alcantara strikes out 14 Braves; Soccer-Rashford and Sancho can still make World Cup cut, says Southgate and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Sandy Alcantara strikes out 14 Braves

Sandy Alcantara pitched his second straight gem and matched his career-high with 14 strikeouts to lift the visiting Miami Marlins to a 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday and end their three-game losing streak. Alcantara (5-2), who threw a complete game in his last outing against the Braves on Sunday, worked eight innings and allowed one run on four hits and no walks. In nine career starts against Atlanta, Alcantara is 4-1 with a 1.74 ERA.

Soccer-Rashford and Sancho can still make World Cup cut, says Southgate

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho may have been overlooked for next month's Nations League fixtures, but England manager Gareth Southgate says the Manchester United duo can still make the World Cup squad if they can get fired for their club. Both forwards have been out of favor since England's defeat by Italy in the European Championship final last year. They were left out once when Southgate named his squad on Tuesday for games against Hungary, Italy, and Germany.

Soccer-Liverpool's Robertson slams organizers for Champions League final chaos

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson labeled the organization of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid a "shambles" after kick-off was delayed for 35 minutes due to fans trying to force their way into the Stade de France in Paris. Riot police fired teargas at fans as chaos ensued near the Liverpool end of the ground, which governing body UEFA said was caused by fake tickets that did not work in the turnstiles.

Soccer-Clinical Real Madrid down Liverpool to claim 14th European Cup

Real Madrid secured a record-extending 14th European Cup when they beat Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final delayed for more than half an hour after police tried to stop people trying to force their way into the Stade de France on Saturday. Vinicius Junior scored just before the hour with Real's first attempt on goal and their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made several fine saves to deny Liverpool, who end the season with two domestic cups having also failed to win the Premier League.

Tennis-Medvedev pushing for return to top of world rankings

Daniil Medvedev, determined not to be remembered for his short-lived stay at world number one, said that he is targeting a return to the top with a stellar showing at the French Open. Medvedev ranked second, claimed top spot in late February but was overtaken by Novak Djokovic just two weeks later. The Russian can ascend the summit once again if he reaches the final at Roland Garros.

Soccer-Ancelotti's calm 'winning culture' delivers for Real again

A 'winning culture' may be one of the most overused terms in modern football but Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti proved on Saturday, at Liverpool's expense, that there truly is meaning and value in the concept. With the 1-0 win over Juergen Klopp's side, Ancelotti became the first coach to claim the Champions League four times, with his second victory as Real boss coming after two triumphs with AC Milan.

Soccer-Mbappe 'already forgotten', says Real's Perez after Champions League win

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted that Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe was not on the club's minds as they celebrated a record-extending 14th European Cup crown after victory against Liverpool in Paris on Saturday. Mbappe was widely tipped for a move to the Spanish capital but signed a contract extension until 2025 at PSG last week in a dramatic U-turn, a decision that irked many Real players and fans.

No female drivers in Indy 500 for the second time in three years

The Indianapolis 500 was once the land of opportunity for women racers but for the second time in three years, there will be no female drivers on the starting grid at the Brickyard when the green flag is dropped on Sunday. Pioneers such as Janet Guthrie, who became the first woman to start an Indy 500 in 1977, have left their mark on motorsport but progress recently has been more slow-motion than a fast track when it comes to the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".

Athletics-Thompson-Herah, Bromell storm to 100m wins at Pre Classic

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah triumphed in a 100 meters showdown with American Sha'Carri Richardson and Trayvon Bromell won the men's sprint at Saturday's Prefontaine Classic. Down for most of the race at Hayward Field, Thompson-Herah exploded down the stretch to retain her Eugene Diamond League meet title in 10.79 seconds, 0.13 ahead of Richardson.

Soccer-Liverpool should have got more from final but we'll be back says Klopp

Liverpool deserved more from their losing Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday after dominating the match but they will be back to challenge again for Europe's elite club trophy, coach Juergen Klopp said. Real claimed a record-extending 14th European Cup with their 1-0 win over Liverpool after Vinicius Junior scored just before the hour with the Spanish champions' only attempt on target.

