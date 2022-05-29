Women's T20 Challenge: Velocity batter Laura Woolvardt lauds Simran Bahadur's knock

Left Menu

After her side's heartbreaking 4-run loss to Supernovas in the Women's T20 Challenge final, Velocity batter Laura Woolvardt said that bowling all-rounder Simran Bahadur played an incredible knock for her side.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 14:35 IST
Laura Woolvardt. (Photo- IPL official website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After her side's heartbreaking 4-run loss to Supernovas in the Women's T20 Challenge final, Velocity batter Laura Woolvardt said that bowling all-rounder Simran Bahadur played an incredible knock for her side. It was a thriller at the MCA Stadium in Pune as Supernovas clinched their third Women's T20 Challenge title. Supernovas put 165/7 on the board. Velocity failed to chase down the total as they lost the match by 4-runs in a last-over thriller.

"At about 10 overs, I did not think we would be able to reach close to the target at all. We were at 90 off 40 at one stage. When Simran came out, I did not expect her to play like that. I have never batted with her before. She was incredible. We were trying to get as closer to the target as we could," said Woolvardt during a post-match presentation. The batter said that the plan was to let Shafali Verma and Yashika Bhatia to maximise the powerplay as much as they could and to have her come out later after the powerplay to rotate the strike.

"Kiran (Kiran Navgire) had batted brilliantly in the previous game, she was just unlucky today," she added. Woolvardt admitted that she has been working on her leg side game. "In T20 where teams put up fielders at deep extra cover and long-off, it takes away my whole extra cover power game. So I have to think of different options," she added.

The batter lauded Supernovas pacer Sophie Ecclestone for her bowling in the final over and said that she nailed her yorkers well under pressure. Woolvardt said that though the lack of partnerships was frustrating for her side, she was glad that they could come so close to the target.

Coming to the match, Velocity opted to bowl first and Supernovas put up 165/7 in their 20 overs, powered by the superb knocks of Deandra Dottin (62) and Harmanpreet Kaur (43). Captain Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, with 2/20. Chasing 166, Velocity were off to a poor start, losing half of their team at score of 64. Batter Laura Woolvadart (65*) and Simran Bahadur (20*) tried to win it for their side, but fell 4 runs short of their maiden title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

