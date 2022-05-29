HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day eight
Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Sunday (times GMT): 0910 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 13 degrees Celsius (56 degrees Fahrenheit). READ MORE:
French Open order of play on Sunday Medvedev pushing for a return to top of world rankings
Ruud and Rune lead Viking charge into last 16 at French Open China's Zheng continues French Open run in city of dreams
Tsitsipas hammers Ymer to cruise into fourth round in Paris Injured Badosa retires, Giorgi packs off Sabalenka in Paris
Jeering from home French crowd hurt more than injury pain, says Cornet Second seed Medvedev trounces Kecmanovic in straight sets for fourth-round spot
Swiatek runs into trouble but reaches French Open last 16 No conflict over' Uncle Toni' as Auger-Aliassime faces Nadal
