Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day eight

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-05-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 14:50 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day eight
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Sunday (times GMT): 0910 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 13 degrees Celsius (56 degrees Fahrenheit). READ MORE:

French Open order of play on Sunday Medvedev pushing for a return to top of world rankings

Ruud and Rune lead Viking charge into last 16 at French Open China's Zheng continues French Open run in city of dreams

Tsitsipas hammers Ymer to cruise into fourth round in Paris Injured Badosa retires, Giorgi packs off Sabalenka in Paris

Jeering from home French crowd hurt more than injury pain, says Cornet Second seed Medvedev trounces Kecmanovic in straight sets for fourth-round spot

Swiatek runs into trouble but reaches French Open last 16 No conflict over' Uncle Toni' as Auger-Aliassime faces Nadal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States
4
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022