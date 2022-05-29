Rugby-Koroibete shines as Wild Knights lift Japan Rugby League One title

Saitama Wild Knights claimed the inaugural Japan Rugby League One title after Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete inspired them to an 18-12 victory over Tokyo Sungoliath at the capital's National Stadium on Sunday. Koroibete scored the opening try in the 28th minute and Dylan Riley added another as the Wild Knights, led by former Australia head coach Robbie Deans, leaned on a superb defensive rearguard in the second half to seal the win.

The new tournament, which was disrupted by COVID-19 earlier in the season, is a repackaged version of the old Japan Top League, which the Wild Knights and Sungoliath had won five times each since its inception in 2003. Koroibete, who had a try chalked off minutes after scoring, was a constant attacking threat as he outclassed All Blacks fullback Damian McKenzie and Wallabies center Samu Kerevi in the opposition on a scorching afternoon in Tokyo.

McKenzie was denied a try by Wild Knights flyhalf Takuya Yamasawa just before halftime but kept Sungoliath in the game with a perfect kicking performance as he converted all four of his efforts. Riley, however, clinched the title with a 73rd-minute tries to hand Sungoliath a second straight loss in the final following last year's 31-26 defeat.

