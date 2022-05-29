Left Menu

Rugby-Koroibete shines as Wild Knights lift Japan Rugby League One title

Koroibete, who had a try chalked off minutes after scoring, was a constant attacking threat as he outclassed All Blacks fullback Damian McKenzie and Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi in the opposition on a scorching afternoon in Tokyo. McKenzie was denied a try by Wild Knights flyhalf Takuya Yamasawa just before halftime but kept Sungoliath in the game with a perfect kicking performance as he converted all four of his efforts.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 15:39 IST
Rugby-Koroibete shines as Wild Knights lift Japan Rugby League One title
Marika Koroibete Image Credit: Wikipedia

Saitama Wild Knights claimed the inaugural Japan Rugby League One title after Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete inspired them to an 18-12 victory over Tokyo Sungoliath at the capital's National Stadium on Sunday. Koroibete scored the opening try in the 28th minute and Dylan Riley added another as the Wild Knights, led by former Australia head coach Robbie Deans, leaned on a superb defensive rearguard in the second half to seal the win.

The new tournament, which was disrupted by COVID-19 earlier in the season, is a repackaged version of the old Japan Top League, which the Wild Knights and Sungoliath had won five times each since its inception in 2003. Koroibete, who had a try chalked off minutes after scoring, was a constant attacking threat as he outclassed All Blacks fullback Damian McKenzie and Wallabies center Samu Kerevi in the opposition on a scorching afternoon in Tokyo.

McKenzie was denied a try by Wild Knights flyhalf Takuya Yamasawa just before halftime but kept Sungoliath in the game with a perfect kicking performance as he converted all four of his efforts. Riley, however, clinched the title with a 73rd-minute tries to hand Sungoliath a second straight loss in the final following last year's 31-26 defeat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States
4
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022