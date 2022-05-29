HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Sunday (times GMT): 1204 FERNANDEZ SEES OFF ANISIMOVA

U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez advanced to the quarter-finals in Paris for the first time after clinching a 6-3 4-6 6-3 win over Amanda Anisimova in just under two hours. Fernandez, 19, will take on Martina Trevisan after the Italian beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6(10) 7-5.

0910 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 13 degrees Celsius (56 degrees Fahrenheit).

