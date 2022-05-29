Left Menu

Tennis-Trevisan smiles her way into last eight in Paris

Trevisan, who had landed her first tour title days before the French Open with victory in Rabat, has so far not dropped a set en route to the last eight. "I know that it's weird that I was smiling but you know it helped me a lot during the moment of more patience and more nervous," Trevisan said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 17:48 IST
Tennis-Trevisan smiles her way into last eight in Paris
Martina Trevisan Image Credit: Wikipedia

Italian world number 59 Martina Trevisan could not contain her joy when she earned a match point against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Sunday and she put on her biggest smile before booking her French Open quarter-final spot with a 7-6(10) 7-5 win.

As she prepared to serve on her first match point and dispatch Sasnovich, the diminutive Trevisan, a quarter-finalist in Paris in 2019, beamed one of her trademark smiles and then proceeded to beat the Belarusian and extend her winning run to nine matches. Trevisan, who had landed her first tour title days before the French Open with victory in Rabat, has so far not dropped a set en route to the last eight.

"I know that it's weird that I was smiling but you know it helped me a lot during the moment of more patience and more nervous," Trevisan said. "I remember to smile and I feel better." "It's not easy to do because the situation is very tough but I practice it a lot."

She will next face Canadian Leylah Fernandez, the U.S. Open finalist, but the 28-year-old Trevisan feels no pressure and is right at home on the red clay as she looks to improve her Grand Slam record and reach her first-ever semi-final. "Here in Paris, there is a magic atmosphere for me. I like so much the court, the bounce is very high but at the same time it's a very fast court," Trevisan said.

"Paris, right now I feel like it's my second home. I am just enjoying the moment. It's two incredible weeks and I keep focus every day on everything I'm doing. Keep smiling, that's most important, the first thing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium
4
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022