Rudrankksh finishes seventh at Baku Shooting World Cup

India's Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil finished seventh in the men's 10m air rifle competition at the ISSF Combined World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday. The 18-year-old Junior World Championship silver medallist had made the top eight stage on Saturday, finishing fourth in qualification.

Serbia's Lazar Kovacevic won gold, Croatian Miran Maricic silver, and Kazakh Islam Usseinov won bronze. Rudraksha shot 153.7 in the ranking round to bow out first along with Poland's Maciej Kowalewicz. Miran topped the round with 261.8 while Lazar was second with 260.9. The final was a close affair till the Serb prevailed 16-14 over the Croat.

Indian team has fielded a 12-member rifle-only squad in this World Cup.

