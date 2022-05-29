Left Menu

Rudrankksh finishes seventh at Baku Shooting World Cup

Indias Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil finished seventh in the mens 10m air rifle competition at the ISSF Combined World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday. The 18-year-old Junior World Championship silver medallist had made the top eight stage on Saturday, finishing fourth in qualification.Serbias Lazar Kovacevic won gold, Croatian Miran Maricic silver and Kazakh Islam Usseinov won bronze.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 18:22 IST
Rudrankksh finishes seventh at Baku Shooting World Cup
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil finished seventh in the men's 10m air rifle competition at the ISSF Combined World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday. The 18-year-old Junior World Championship silver medallist had made the top eight stage on Saturday, finishing fourth in qualification.

Serbia's Lazar Kovacevic won gold, Croatian Miran Maricic silver, and Kazakh Islam Usseinov won bronze. Rudraksha shot 153.7 in the ranking round to bow out first along with Poland's Maciej Kowalewicz. Miran topped the round with 261.8 while Lazar was second with 260.9. The final was a close affair till the Serb prevailed 16-14 over the Croat.

Indian team has fielded a 12-member rifle-only squad in this World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium
4
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022