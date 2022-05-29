Left Menu

Motorcycling-Home favourite Bagnaia wins Italian Grind Prix for Ducati

Bagnaia started fifth on the grid and, with 15 laps to go, overtook Marco Bezzechi of Mooney VR46 Racing Team in the first spot with a brilliant move heading into Turn 1. The Italian held on to his lead for the rest of the race, securing his second win of the season after the Spanish Grand Prix.

Francesco Bagnaia Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia held off a spirited challenge from reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha to win the Italian Grand Prix in front of his home fans at the Mugello Circuit on Sunday. Bagnaia started fifth on the grid and, with 15 laps to go, overtook Marco Bezzechi of Mooney VR46 Racing Team in the first spot with a brilliant move heading into Turn 1.

The Italian held on to his lead for the rest of the race, securing his second win of the season after the Spanish Grand Prix. Frenchman Quartararo applied constant pressure on Bagnaia and did an outstanding job to finish second after starting sixth, while Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro came third.

