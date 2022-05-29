Left Menu

'Kick off the dream' football carnival successfully concludes phase 1 in Odisha

The final edition of the first phase of the 'Kick Off The Dream' football carnival was held in Odisha on May 28 with nearly 500 children engaging themselves in a wide variety of football-themed challenges.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 29-05-2022 19:16 IST
'Kick Off The Dream' football carnival . Image Credit: ANI
The final edition of the first phase of the 'Kick Off The Dream' football carnival was held in Odisha on May 28 with nearly 500 children engaging themselves in a wide variety of football-themed challenges. Among the various activities were the freekick challenge, penalty challenge, header challenge, four corner challenge and a special dartboard challenge. The participants of this carnival also took part in a quiz curated to tell stories of pioneering women.

The second edition of the carnival in Odisha was attended by Vineel Krishna, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, and Nandini Arora, Project Director of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022. "I am very happy to see all the smiling faces and would like to congratulate the LOC for putting together this carnival which has come out to be extremely wonderful. I can feel the energy amidst all the children and would encourage everyone present to make the most of this opportunity," said Shri. Vineel Krishna.

Ibha, the official mascot of the tournament, was also present at this carnival to encourage the kids and engage with them. The Kick Off The Dream football carnival is a part of the legacy activities of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 which will take place between October 11 and 30, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

