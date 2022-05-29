Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Sunday (times GMT): 1351 GAUFF DOWNS MERTENS American 18-year-old Coco Gauff advanced to the quarter-finals in Paris for the second straight year with a 6-4 6-0 win over Belgian 31st seed Elise Mertens.

American 18-year-old Coco Gauff advanced to the quarter-finals in Paris for the second straight year with a 6-4 6-0 win over Belgian 31st seed Elise Mertens. 1346 DJOKOVIC EASES PAST SCHWARTZMAN

World number one Novak Djokovic reached the quarter-finals for the 16th time after the Serbian defeated Argentine 15th seed Diego Schwartzman 6-1 6-3 6-3. Djokovic will face either Rafa Nadal or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the next round.

1204 FERNANDEZ SEES OFF ANISIMOVA U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez advanced to the quarter-finals in Paris for the first time after clinching a 6-3 4-6 6-3 win over Amanda Anisimova in just under two hours.

Fernandez, 19, will take on Martina Trevisan after the Italian beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6(10) 7-5. 0910 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 13 degrees Celsius (56 degrees Fahrenheit). (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal, Hritika Sharma and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Clare Fallon and Mark Potter)

