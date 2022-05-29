Ralf Rangnick will not be staying at Manchester United as consultant

Manchester United announced on Sunday that Ralf Rangnick will not be staying as a consultant with the club due to the demands of his new role as Austria's manager. "Ralf Rangnick has announced that he will not be staying on at Manchester United as a consultant due to the demands of his new role as Austria manager. We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months. By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not, therefore, be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford. We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career," said an official statement from the club.

Rangnick took charge at the beginning of December and led the team through the remainder of a challenging season, with his spell as interim boss providing United with crucial time to conduct a thorough search for our next manager, resulting in the appointment of Erik ten Hag. He will now take charge of Austria for their upcoming Nations League fixtures, as they face Croatia, Denmark and France in Group A1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)