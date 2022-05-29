Left Menu

Cycling-Jai Hindley becomes first Australian Giro champion

Reuters | Verona | Updated: 29-05-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Bora–Hansgrohe rider Jai Hindley became the first Australian winner of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday after safely coming through the final stage, a 17.1-kilometre time trial around Verona, to stay ahead of Ecuadorian challenger Richard Carapaz.

A powerful finish to Saturday's final mountainous Giro stage gave Hindley a commanding lead over Carapaz in the general classification, meaning he just had to avoid disaster in Verona to claim his first Grand Tour title, which he did with ease.

